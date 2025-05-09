5 Seconds of Summer’s Calum Hood Shares New Single “Call Me When You Know Better” From Debut Solo Album

Getty Images

Calum Hood is gearing up to release his debut solo album, Order Chaos Order, on June 13, and the 5 Seconds of Summer bassist just shared his latest single, “Call Me When You Know Better,” on Thursday (May 8) alongside a music video directed by Andy DeLuca. The vulnerability of Hood’s new track compliments the emotional sentiments of his previously released single, “Don’t Forget You Love Me,” which will both be featured on his new project. “‘Call Me When You Know Better’ is a love letter in the form of an apology,” Hood shared in a statement. “For maybe not being the best lover or friend to the people who mean the most to me. It’s a reflection on mistakes made, perpetual regret and self pity.” Hood becomes the last 5SOS member to release a solo album, following in the footsteps of his bandmates Michael Clifford, Ashton Irwin, and Luke Hemmings, who each released solo projects in recent years. (Rolling Stone)