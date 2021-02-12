50 Cent’s Unsafe Super Bowl Party Leads to Venue Closing

PRPhotos.com

To celebrate the Super Bowl, 50 Cent threw a large party in St. Petersburg, Florida, and now, the venue has lost its lease. Images were posted online of the crowded, and mostly maskless event.

Mayor Rick Kriseman condemned the party on Twitter calling it “not safe OR smart.” About the party, the mayor said, “We’re going to take a very close look at this, and it may end up costing someone a lot more than 50 cent.”

Sky Addict Aviation who controls the airplane hangar where the event was held, has been given roughly six months to move out.

The tickets for the party sold for $85 each, while tables were going for around $7,000. It was partly in promotion for the 18th anniversary of his debut album, Get Rich Or Die Tryin’.

