9-Year-Old Trampled At Astroword Dies

Ezra Blount, the nine-year-old who was on life support days after being trampled at Astroworld has died. Ezra's dad Treston Blount told ABC13 that his song was a huge fan of Travis Scott, saying, "He was so stoked. He was ready to go." The death toll from the concert is now 10.

Meanwhile, Scott's lawyer Ed McPherson has revealed that the rapper is "locked away" at his Houston home. According to TMZ, McPherson said about the tragedy, "This would be devastating to happen anywhere, but the fact that it did happen to Houston, which he loves and he has so many people there that he's close to, it's particularly devastating."

He continued, "He's been at his house locked away since this happened and not coming out at all. He just, he's trying to get in touch with the families through the email address that he set up. But he realizes this isn't about him, so he says, you know, please, families, if you wanna contact me, please do it through my email. Get to my team and my team will get back to you. But he wants to do it on their terms. This isn't about Travis at this point. This is about the families. This is about healing."

McPherson also spoke on TMZ's claims that Scott had been told to end his set early, but he was not told why or that people were in dire need in the audience. McPherson said, "My understanding is that he didn't know and I'm not sure who told him to wrap it early. But that is my understanding, yes. That he did not understand the full scope of it until much, much later."

SCOTT'S NEW SPOKESWOMAN SAYS IT WAS NOT HIS RESPONSIBILITY TO STOP CONCERT

Scott's new spokeswoman, former Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake said in an interview with CBS Mornings that the idea that Travis could have stopped the concert is “ludicrous.” She said, “They have a 59-page operations plan, and it clearly says the only two people that are, have the authority to stop the concert, were the executive producer and the concert producer."

She continued, “He was not responsible for this, but he wants to be responsible for the solution. They were trying to figure out what was going on. It was hours and hours after the concert when they actually found out the tragedy, how the tragedy unfolded. And he has not stopped grieving for these families. He knows that he is who he is because of his fans. His love for his fans is so deep.”

The total number of lawsuits have now reached over 200.

LEGAL EXPERT SAYS SOME PEOPLE RECEIVING ASTROWORLD REFUNDS COULD BE WAIVING RIGHT TO SUE ORGANIZERS

In other news, legal expert Neama Rahmani says people who are requesting to receive Astroworld refunds could be waiving their right to sue. He explained, “Courts generally uphold those types of waivers. The classic case is arbitration agreements. Everyone kind of scrolls through. No one reads the fine print, and guess what, you’ve waived your right to a jury trial, waived your right to file a lawsuit, to demand arbitration.”

'ASTROWORLD' ALBUM SALES INCREASE AFTER TRAGEDY

Meanwhile,Travis' Astroworld album moved up from 50 to 44 on the Billboard 200 with a reported 14,666 equivalent albums sold following the Astroworld tragedy. Gracks from the album were streamed at least 17 million times since the Astroworld Festival.