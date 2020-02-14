A Rep For Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Responds To Complaints About Deceptive Marketing Practices

PRPhotos.com

A rep for Rihanna's lingerie line Savage X Fenty has responded to allegations that they have been fooling customers into signing up for the site's subscription service. As previously reported, according to the New York Post, consumer watchdog group TruthinAdvertising.org said that the line has “engaged in deceptive marketing and illegal business practices” that includes luring women into pricey $49.95-a-month memberships without their knowledge.

A Savage X Fenty rep told New York Times in a statement that the allegations are false. The rep said, “At Savage X Fenty, we believe strongly in transparency, which is why we provide multiple disclosures of membership terms throughout the shopping experience, within advertisements, and through our ambassador engagement policies.”

Rihanna launched Savage X Fenty in May 2018.