A-Rod Flies To The Dominican Republic To Be With JLO

Alex Rodriguez flew to be with Jennifer Lopez amid the rumors of their breakup.

TMZ reports that A-Rod left Miami to join J.Lo in the Dominican Republic where she has been shooting a movie. He shared a photo of their spectacular view on his Instagram Story with the caption, “Happy Monday New week. New day. Onward. Upward.”

News broke last week that the two broke off their two-year engagement over rumors of Rodriguez’s infidelity, but the pair issued a statement on Saturday (March 13th) saying, “All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things.”