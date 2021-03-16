Home » R&B News » A-Rod Flies To The Dominican Republic To Be With JLO

A-Rod Flies To The Dominican Republic To Be With JLO

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Alex Rodriguez flew to be with Jennifer Lopez amid the rumors of their breakup.

TMZ reports that A-Rod left Miami to join J.Lo in the Dominican Republic where she has been shooting a movie. He shared a photo of their spectacular view on his Instagram Story with the caption, “Happy Monday New week. New day. Onward. Upward.”

News broke last week that the two broke off their two-year engagement over rumors of Rodriguez’s infidelity, but the pair issued a statement on Saturday (March 13th) saying, “All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things.”

Related Articles

Zendaya Recalls Race-Tinged Fight With Giuliana Rancic
Industry News: Robbie Williams, The Talk, Sesame Workshop and More!
Tayshia Adams, Kaitlyn Bristowe To Take Over Chris Harrison’s Hosting Duties
‘The DailyMail’ Demands CBS Retract Portions of Meghan & Harry Interview, as Royals Return to Work
‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ Tops B.O. With $5.5M
Beyonce Makes Grammy History With 28th Win