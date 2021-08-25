Aaliyah Biography Author Denies Promoting Book At Singer’s Gravesite

Getty Images

Today (August 25) marks the 20th anniversary of Aaliyah's death — and author and journalist Kathy Iandoli, who wrote the unauthorized biography Baby Girl: Better Known as Aaliyah, has denied promoting her book at the singer's gravesite.

Aaliyah's mom Diane Haughton wrote to Aaliyah's fans, “First and foremost I want to thank my dear “Special Ones” (The Fans) that have been with us for years and supported every endeavor that came our way without hesitation. However, due to the behavior of an individual that has been to Aaliyah’s resting place in order to promote a book, I have been forced to make a drastic change at Ferncliff Cemetery and Mausoleum.”

She continued, “This person interrupted all my thoughts and ideas to make August 25th, 2021 a day of Remembrance and Love for my daughter. Please accept my sincere apologies for this and know I love you and always will. Aaliyah’s life will still shine no matter what.”

Iandoli responded via Twitter, saying,”I did not promote my book outside of Aaliyah's gravesite. That is offensive to even suggest. I have been told that fans have had my book there with them. Please no longer bring my book to Ferncliff. Apologies that fans can not visit Aaliyah's resting place.”

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Iandoli claimed that she reached out to Aaliyah's family to involve them with the book, however, they opted not to be involved.