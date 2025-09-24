Aaliyah Notches Her First Ever Adult R&B Airplay No. 1 With “Gone,” Featuring Tank

More than three decades since making her musical debut, and over 20 years after her death, Aaliyah has scored her first No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart with “Gone,” featuring Tank. This marks Aaliyah’s 14th chart appearance overall, and surpasses her previous No. 4 peak with her 1994 cover of The Isley Brothers’ “At Your Best (You Are Love).” The late singer achieved nine of her chart entries during her lifetime, prior to her tragic death in a plane crash in August 2001 at age 22. For Tank, the track represents his 10th career chart-topper, tying him with Charlie Wilson and Usher for the most Adult R&B Airplay No. 1s among male artists since the tally launched in September 1993. “Gone” also climbed two places to reach a new high of No. 13 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, with the track also rumored to be part of a forthcoming Aaliyah album. (Billboard)