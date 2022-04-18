PRPhotos.com

Despite all of the rumors, A$AP Rocky is NOT cheating on Rihanna. Fashion writer Louis Pisano — the person who started the rumor, took to Twitter to apologize “to all parties I involved with my actions and for my reckless tweets.”

He wrote, “Last night I made a dumb decision to tweet some information I had received. I’m not going to talk about sources, blame others for a discussion that was started, etc because at the end of the day I made the decision to draft that tweet, press send and put that out with my name on it.”

He continued, “I have no excuse for it, I’ve been way too wrapped up in Twitter drama and unfortunately leaned into being messy as a brand which is something going forward I am going to move away from.”

AMINA MUADDI RELEASES A STATEMENT

Amina Muaddi — the shoe designer accused of cheating with Rocky, also took to social media to deny the rumor, calling it an “unfounded lie.” She said, “I’ve always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn’t deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile. I initially assumed that this fake gossip — fabricated with such malicious intent — would not be taken seriously. However in the last 24 hr I’ve been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits. Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated times in one’s life.'”

Meanwhile,RiRi and Rocky were spotted arriving in her native Babados this past weekend. Reports say that the singer is due any day now.