During an interview with Dazed, A$AP Rocky revealed that he'd like to raise “open-minded children with Rihanna. He said, “I hope to raise open-minded children. Not people who discriminate, And I’m not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents.”

He continued, “Things like diversity and versatility are important, and they’ll be embedded in the household.”

Rocky and Rihanna welcomed their first child, a baby boy on May 13th.