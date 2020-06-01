Activist Tamika Mallory’s Speech Goes Viral

Activist Tamika Mallory gave a speech at a rally in Minneapolis on Friday (May 29th) and it went viral. Mallory said about the protests amid death of George Floyd, “This is a coordinated activity happening across this nation, and so we are in a state of emergency. Black people are dying in a state of emergency.”

She continued, “We cannot look at this as an isolated incident. The reason buildings are burning are not just for our brother George Floyd. They’re burning down because people here in Minnesota are saying to people in New York, to people in California, to people in Memphis, to people across this nation, enough is enough. We are not responsible for the mental illness that has been afflicted upon our people by the American government, institutions, and those people who are in positions of power.

On people complaining about black people rioting and looting, she said, “America has looted black people. America looted the Native Americans when they first came here, looting is what you do. We learned it from you. We learned violence from you. If you want us to do better, then damnit, you do better.”

She added, “I don’t give a damn if they burn down Target, because Target should be on the streets with us, calling for the justice that our people deserve. Where was AutoZone at the time when Philando Castile was shot in a car, which is what they actually represent?”

Clip 1 Tamika Mallory’s Minneapolis Press Conference Speech : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/05_may/Clip1_TamikaMalloryPressConferenceSpeech.mp3

Clip 2 Tamika Mallory’s Minneapolis Press Conference Speech : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/05_may/Clip2_TamikaMalloryMinneapolisPressConference.mp3