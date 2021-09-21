Actor Anthony ‘AJ’ Johnson Dead At 55

Anthony “AJ” Johnson, mostly known for his role as “Ezal” in Friday has died. He was 55. According to TMZ, the actor's rep LyNea Bell confirmed that the actor passed away, but his cause of death hasn't been disclosed. A.J. was found lifeless in a store earlier this month in Los Angeles and rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Bell told the Hollywood Reporter, “We lost an icon. He will be greatly missed. He has left with us amazing memories of his laughter, dynamic acting skills, but most of all his enormous personality and heart of gold.”

Johnson, who was from Compton, California, caught his big break when he landed the role of “E.Z.E.” in House Party. He also starred in other films, including “Menace II Society,” “Lethal Weapon 3,” “How To Be A Player,” “The Players Club,” “I Got The Hook Up” and “B.A.P.S” with Halle Berry. His television credits include guest spots on “Martin” and “Malcolm & Eddie,” to name a few of his hilarious contributions.

Johnson was rumored to be reprising his role of “Ezal” in the upcoming “Last Friday” film at the time of his death.

CELEBRITIES REACT TO AJ JOHNSON'S DEATH

Celebrities took to Instagram to reach to Johnson's death. Ice Cube wrote via Instagram, “Sad to wake up to the news about AJ Johnson passing away. Naturally funny dude who was straight outta Compton at the same time. Sorry I couldn’t bring your character Ezal back to the big screen in Last Friday…”

Nia Long told Essence, “A.J. was a joy on set to work with and one thing about him when you saw him, you knew that a joke was coming.”

Bow Wow also send his condolences to Johnson's family, revealing that Johnson actually helped to discover him. He said, “A little history on myself, some things you don't know about the night I was discovered in '93 by Snoop and Dre at the concert. It was actually AJ Johnson who found me in the crowd and picked me to get on the stage. He was The Chronic Tour emcee during the intermissions.” He continued, “He was the one who pointed me out. From there, that's when Daz Dillinger found me and walked me to the back. So, if it wasn't for AJ Johnson's eyes and him picking me out of the crowd out of twenty thousand people in Ohio, I don't think there would have ever been a Bow Wow.”