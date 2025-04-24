Addison Rae Announces Debut Album, ‘Addison,’ Shares Cover Art

Getty Images

Addison Rae took to Instagram on Wednesday (April 23) to reveal the title and album cover for her debut LP, Addison, which is set to be released on June 6, as she announced during her Coachella appearance. “Self-titled debut album!!!!,” Rae captioned her post. “I love the entirety of this project with all of me. A mirror. A deep desperation and desire to understand myself better. A true collection of my proudest work yet. My dream cover. My dream collaborators.” The album consists of 12 tracks, all co-written and produced by Rae, Luka Kloser, and Elvira Anderfjärd, and features the previously released singles, “Diet Pepsi,” “High Fashion,” “Aquamarine,” and “Headphones On.” No details have been shared about the complete tracklist or the “dream collaborators” who are featured on the record, with the project being touted as “the first & last album by Addison Rae.” Pre-orders are now available via Rae’s webstore. (Rolling Stone)