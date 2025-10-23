Addison Rae Brings Out Charli XCX For Duets On “Von Dutch” And “‘2 Die 4’ During Los Angeles Show

During Wednesday night’s (October 22) show at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, Addison Rae invited her friend and frequent collaborator, Charli XCX, to join her onstage. The pop superstars performed their collaborative hits, the “Von Dutch Remix” from Charli’s 2024 album Brat and It’s Completely Different but Also Still Brat, and Rae’s 2023 track, “2 Die 4.” Charli and Addison began collaborating in 2023 and have since teamed up on multiple tracks, including A. G. Cook’s “Lucifer.” Charli praised Rae in a recent Rolling Stone interview, saying that “it’s been fun to watch her evolve. Everything she does relates back to her art – every item of clothing she wears, everything she says in a red-carpet interview, everything she tweets – it all is a part of the world-building.” Rae recently released her full-length debut album, Addison, in June, which launched at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart. The L.A. show was the final North American date on The Addison Tour, with Australian dates scheduled in November. (Rolling Stone)