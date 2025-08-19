Addison Rae Reflects On Opening For Lana Del Rey, “One Of The Greatest Artists Of Our Generation”

In a new interview with Zane Lowe, Addison Rae shared her admiration for Lana Del Rey while reflecting on her experience opening for the iconic artist at London’s Wembley Stadium in July. “It was so fun. Lana is one of the greatest artists of our generation, honestly, of our lifetime,” Rae gushed. “She’s such a perfectionist, which is so inspiring to watch, because I’m a perfectionist as well, and she never lets that go away. It’s really nice to see someone who’s constantly wanting everything to be perfect for everyone to enjoy.” In addition to her opening sets, Rae also dueted with Del Rey on the rising pop star’s breakout hit, “Diet Pepsi,” during both of Lana’s headlining performances. Rae is about to embark on her own sold-out headlining tour to promote her debut album, Addison, admitting, “I’m excited. I’m nervous,” while adding, “This is such a different experience because it’ll be everyone coming to listen to just my album and a few other songs.” (Rolling Stone)