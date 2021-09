PRPhotos.com

Adele appears to have made things Instagram official with her rumored boyfriend, Rich Paul.

The “Hello” singer shared a series of photos on Instagram Sunday (Sept. 19th) including a black and white nap of herself with the Klutch Sports Group CEO. The images were captioned with a red heart emoi.

Back in July, Adele and Paul made headlines when the two were spotted together at Game 5 of the NBA Finals.