Adele Announces First Dates Of Tour

Adele has announced the first two dates of her tour in support of her forthcoming album, 30.

She’ll play two nights at London’s Hyde Park next summer. The sprawling green is the middle of her hometown and has hosted concerts by everyone from The Rolling Stones, to Queen, to Elton John.

Scheduled for July 1st and 2nd, tickets will go on sale through Ticketmaster on October 30.

She’s also hosting a CBS primetime special next month titled, Adele One Night Only. 

She’ll sing songs from the new album and also chat with Oprah Winfrey during the two-hour event.

Adele’s new album will be out on November 19.

