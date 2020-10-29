Adele Casually Reveals Relationship Status

PRPhotos.com

In an Instagram post yesterday (10-28) Adele casually addressed the Skepta dating rumors and revealed her relationship status as single. The post was mostly a thank you to Saturday Night Live following her hosting stint over the weekend. And near the end of her lengthy post she slid in this line: “I’m going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am!”

She also addressed the presidential election and wrote: “Good luck with the election America I love you so much. Look after each other and go easy on yourselves.” During the show, while delivering her monologue, Adele acknowledged the huge part SNL played in launching her career. She has been on the show as performer, but last weekend marked her first time as host.

