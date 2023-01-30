Adele Denies Reports That She Plans To Skip Grammy Awards

PRPhotos.com

Despite what you may have heard, Adele has no plans to skip the Grammy’s.

She addressed the online rumor at her Las Vegas show on Friday (January 27th), saying, “Whoever started that rumor is a dickhead, ‘cause I am going to the Grammys. I would never miss the Grammys. I would never be as disrespectful to the Grammys or to other artists, and whoever started that little story needs to go and touch some grass, alright? Go and get some fresh air, alright darlings?”

Hits Daily Double reported last week that the “Hello” singer would be skipping the awards show.

The 2023 Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, February 5th.