Adele Ends Engagement Rumors

After keeping the specifics of her relationship quiet for months, Adele has opened up about boyfriend Rich Paul. In an interview with Elle Magazine, she said she is as happy as she’ll ever be and totally in love.

She also put an end to the unrelenting rumors that she and the high-profile sports agent, who manages Labron James, have no plans to tie the knot.

It was only after being asked flat out whether or not she was engaged several different times that Adele finally gave the publication a straight answer and said no, they are not engaged. She did admit that she’s totally obsessed with him.

They have been dating since May of last year.

