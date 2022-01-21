Adele Gets Emotional While Announcing Vegas Residency Postponement

PRPhotos.com

Adele went online in tears and apologized for postponing her Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

In a video message to fans she said they just weren’t ready. She and her team had been awake for the last 30 hours trying to make it happen but said that half her crew and team are down with covid. And they’ve had difficulties with deliveries, making it impossible to do her shows.

She said, “My show ain’t ready. We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid.”

In tears and with a shaky voice, she said she was embarrassed to have to cancel so close to show time. Adele’s shows were set to begin tonight (January 21) and run through mid-April.

The residency was in support of Adele’s album, 30, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 and on album charts in 30 countries.

