Adele Guts Mansion Previously Owned By Sylvester Stallone

Adele is completely gutting the home she purchased from Sylvester Stallone.

TMZ posted photos of the Beverly Hills estate that show the main house under a total transformation and the entire 2nd story has been sheared off.

Adele bought the house last year for $58 million after it was originally listed at $110 million.

With 3.6 acres, the property is one of the largest in Beverly Park.

TL;DR:

