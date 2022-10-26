Home » R&B News » Adele Releases Video For “I Drink Wine’

The video for Adele’s single, “I Drink Wine” drops Wednesday (October 26th).

The singer wrote on social media Tuesday (October 25th), “'The I Drink Wine’ video was the first one I shot for this album. And it’s finally coming out tomorrow!! I’m excited for you to see it and I can’t wait to see some of you tonight!”

Last year she told YouTuber NikkiTutorials that the visual is “”f**king hilarious.” She adds, “It's the campiest thing you'll ever see, and I feel like everyone might be dressed up as Halloween for it next year.”

