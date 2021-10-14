Adele Reveals Release Date For New Album

PRPhotos.com

After months of rumors, Adele announced on Wednesday (10-13) that her next album, titled 30, will be released on Nov. 19.

Since she started working on it three years ago, she’s gone through a divorce, found new love, and survived the pandemic. About that she said, “"I've painstakingly rebuilt my house and my heart since then and this album narrates it.”

The first single, “Easy on Me,” will be out tomorrow (10-15.)

Naming the album 30, follows a pattern Adele has embraced since her debut album she titled, 19. She names her records after the age she was when she wrote it.

TL;DR:

Adele’s next album, titled 30, will be released on Nov. 19.

The first single, “Easy on Me,” will be out tomorrow (10-15.)