Adele Reveals She Suffered A Slipped Disc Last Year

Adele revealed that she slipped a disc after a prank by her 9-year-old son, Angelo. She's had a bad back since she was a teen.

In an ELLE magazine cover story she revealed how she slipped her L6 in January of 2021. Her son was playing and jumped out to scare her as she came out of the bathroom. Obviously she’s healed since then, but hadn’t talked about it publicly.

She was also asked about her son’s taste in music and said he’s totally obsessed with Billie Eilish.

