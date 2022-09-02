Home » R&B News » Adele Reveals She Suffered A Slipped Disc Last Year

Adele Reveals She Suffered A Slipped Disc Last Year

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Adele revealed that she slipped a disc after a prank by her 9-year-old son, Angelo. She's had a bad back since she was a teen.

In an ELLE magazine cover story she revealed how she slipped her L6 in January of 2021. Her son was playing and jumped out to scare her as she came out of the bathroom. Obviously she’s healed since then, but hadn’t talked about it publicly.

She was also asked about her son’s taste in music and said he’s totally obsessed with Billie Eilish.

TL;DR:

Adele revealed that she slipped a disc after a prank by her 9-year-old son, Last year, he was playing and jumped out to scare her as she came out of the bathroom.

Related Articles

Armie Hammer Rape Claims Are Being Investigated By A ‘Special’ Prosecutor
Ashley Judd Says Police Treated Her ‘Like A Suspect’ Following Her Mother’s Suicide
Sharon Stone Says A Younger Man Dumped Her For Not Getting Botox
Meghan Markle Teases A Return To Instagram
Shia LaBeouf Has A ‘Long List Of People’ That He Needs To ‘Make Amends To’
Olivia Wilde Shares Why She Fired Shia LaBeouf From ‘Don’t Worry Darling’