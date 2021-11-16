Adele Says Concert Special Was First Time Her Son Saw Her Perform With An Audience

PRPhotos.com

Adele says that she had never been as nervous in her life as she was for her concert special that aired over the weekend. The reason was because of the crowd, it was because her son was in the audience.

9-year-old Angelo was seeing his mom in concert for the first time. When she was asked if he understood how famous she is, Adele replied that he’s starting to, but “not really.”

When chatting with Oprah Winfrey about her hopes for him, Adele said, “I don't expect anything of him, I only want him to be a good and happy person.”

Adele’s One Night Only concert special aired on CBS and is available online.

TL;DR:

Adele says that she had never been as nervous in her life as she was for her concert special. Because her son was seeing his mom in concert for the first time