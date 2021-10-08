Adele Says Her Weight Loss Started As A Way To Calm Anxiety

PRPhotos.com

Adele told Vogue that her major weight loss of 100 lbs. started out as a way to calm her anxiety and the loss of pounds was just a bonus. She thought that if she could get strong physically, she could become emotionally strong as well.

She started losing weight about three years ago by working out every day.

Her basic routine was… weights in the morning, hike or box in the afternoon, and cardio at night.

The 15-time Grammy-winning singer is on the November cover of Vogue magazine.

