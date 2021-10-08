Home » R&B News » Adele Says Her Weight Loss Started As A Way To Calm Anxiety

Adele Says Her Weight Loss Started As A Way To Calm Anxiety

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Adele told Vogue that her major weight loss of 100 lbs. started out as a way to calm her anxiety and the loss of pounds was just a bonus. She thought that if she could get strong physically, she could become emotionally strong as well.

She started losing weight about three years ago by working out every day.

Her basic routine was… weights in the morning, hike or box in the afternoon, and cardio at night.

The 15-time Grammy-winning singer is on the November cover of Vogue magazine.

TL;DR:

Adele says her weight loss started out as a way to calm her anxiety.
She started losing weight by working out every day.
She’s on the November cover of Vogue magazine.

Related Articles

William Shatner Is ‘Terrified’ To Go To Space
Chelsea Handler Initially Didn’t Want To Date Jo Koy Because He Had ‘Brother Energy’
Man Who Allegedly Burglarized Rihanna And Christina Milian’s Homes Sentenced To 9 Years
Ray J Files For Divorce From Princess Love For A Third Time
Kenya Moore Reacts To Porsha Williams’ RHOA Exit
Russians Beat Tom Cruise as First to Film Movie in Space