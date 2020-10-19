Adele Set To Host ‘Saturday Night Live’ For First Time.

PRPhotos.com

Adele says she is “absolutely terrified” about hosting Saturday Night Live next weekend (Oct. 24.) Adele has performed on the show before, but this will be her first time as host.

The announcement was made on Sunday (Oct. 18) and Adele posted about it and wrote: . “I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand-alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right?”

Adele last performed on the show 5 years ago. And her appearance as host will be nearly 12 years to the day since her first SNL appearance, which helped launch her career in the United States. The 15-time Grammy winner said that it felt – “full circle.”

TL;DR:

Adele says she is “absolutely terrified” about hosting Saturday Night Live next weekend (Oct. 24.) She has performed on the show before, but this will be her first time as host. Her appearance as host will be nearly 12 years to the day since her first SNL appearance.