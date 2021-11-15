Adele Sings To Newly Engaged Couple During ‘One Night Only’

PRPhotos.com

Adele’s latest album may be all about divorce, but the singer helped a couple get engaged at during her One Night Only concert special.

During the special, which aired on CBS Sunday (Nov. 14th) night, Adele can be heard saying to the couple, “Thank God you said yes, because I didn’t know who I was going to have to sing this song to next, you or him,” before breaking out into “Make You Feel My Love.”

She also performed three new tracks from 30, “I Drink Wine,” “Hold On,” and “Love Is A Game.”

The musical event was accompanied by an interview with Oprah Winfrey in which the “Hello” singer revealed that her relationship with Rich Paul is the first where she has loved herself and “been open to loving and being loved by someone else.”

Adele also opened up about her fans’ negative reactions to her weight loss, saying, “I was body positive then and I’m body positive now. It’s not my job to validate how people feel about their bodies. I feel bad that it’s made anyone feel horrible about themselves, but that’s not my job.”