Adele Sparks Engagement Rumors At The Brit Awards

PRPhotos.com

Could Adele and Rich Paul be engaged?

The singer sparked rumors after walking the red carpet at the 2022 Brit Awards wearing a massive diamond ring on her left hand. According to E! News, the pear shape diamond is from Lorraine Schwartz.

Adele also took home awards for Song of the Year (“Easy on Me”), Album of the Year (30), and Artist of the Year

Other winners included Dua Lipa for Best Pop, R&B Artist, Billie Eilish for International Artist, Silk Sonic for International Group, and Olivia Rodrigo for International Song of the Year with “Good 4 U.”