Adele Wins An Emmy For ‘Adele: One Night Only’

Over the weekend, Adele won an Emmy Award for her show that aired in November, called Adele: One Night Only. The concert included a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey.

When added to her multiple Grammy and Oscar wins, the three categories make her an EGO winner.

Once the award was dropped off at her house, she went online and posted a few photos with it. She expressed her gratitude to those who voted for her, then joked and said that – she officially has an “EGO.”

She wrote: “Bloody hell I'm pleased as punch!”

Adele has 15 Grammys and an Oscar, so she now needs a Tony to reach the status of EGOT — a winner of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony, four of the major American entertainment awards.

