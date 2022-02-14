Adele’s Plan Is To Finish Residency In 2022 And Give Birth In 2023

PRPhotos.com

Adele told BBC's Graham Norton Friday (Feb. 11th) that her Las Vegas residency will still happen in 2022. The pop star was reluctant to give any exact dates but insisted that it needs to happen soon, because she’s planning on having a baby in 2023.

She told the host, “It is absolutely 100 percent happening this year. It has to happen this year because I’ve got plans for next year. Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby?”

The “Hello” singer also admitted that the show’s delay wasn’t entirely Covid-related.

She explained, “I tried my hardest and really thought I would be able to pull something together in time. I regret that I kept going until that late in the day. It would have been a really half-arsed show, and I can’t do that.”