Adrienne Bailon and Israel Haughton Announces Birth Of Baby Boy

Adrienne Bailon and Israel Houghton have announced the birth of their baby boy Ever James. Bailon wrote via Instagram, “Ever James. For this child we have prayed. Just to hear our baby cry. Skin to skin and face to face. Heart to heart and eye to eye…”

She continued, “Our baby boy is here & we are so in love! If you have followed our love story… you know that our journey to baby has been very challenging – But God is true to His word and His promises. We have quietly prayed while sitting on this most magnificent secret for the last 9 months. He is worth every tear, every disappointment, every delayed prayer, every IVF cycle, every miscarriage. Everything.”

She continued, “All we feel is joy and overwhelming love & gratitude. Grateful to God, to our angel surrogate and to all of our friends and family who have stood with us for over 5 years on this journey. He’s here and we have never been happier to lose sleep! #HappilyEverHoughton.”