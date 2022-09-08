Adrienne Houghton Speaks On Her Son’s Delivery

Adrienne Houghton and her husband Israel Houghton has opened up about the birth of their son Ever last month. During an interview with ET, Adrienne revealed that she got to be involved in the delivery. Ever was delivered via surrogate.

Adrienne said, “My sister filmed it, and when I watched it back, — it’s actually so cringy, because you have an out-of-body experience. You’re not thinking about, ‘Oh, what do I look like?’ So, when I watched it back, I literally was just saying over and over again, ‘I love you so much, I love you so much, I love you so much.’ I actually got a chance to pull him out. We did skin-to-skin and right on me.”

She continued, “I know it sounds weird, but after everything I’ve been through, multiple miscarriages, I’ve done IVF eight times, so, I feel like to some extent, I owed it to myself to give myself that privacy, to give myself the right to have something sacred and something just for us, and our family.”