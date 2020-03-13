AGTDrama Is Affecting Gabrielle Union’s Joint Film With Sofia Vergara

PRPhotos.com

Reports say that Gabrielle Union and Sofia Vergara were working on a joint film, but the film has been scrapped amid Gabrielle's drama with America's Got Talent. According to BScott.com, sources say that the movie was a joint project between Sofia and Gabrielle's production companies. They were set to play mothers of gay sons preparing to get married.

Sources say that now due to the friction caused by Sofia choosing ‘AGT’ over standing in solidarity with Gabrielle amid her firing, the movie “been put on hold indefinitely.”

The source explained, “[Gabrielle] loved where it was going, but she can’t see herself doing [the film] with her now."