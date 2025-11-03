AI Artist Xania Monet Debuts On Adult R&B Airplay Chart With “How Was I Supposed to Know?”

AI-driven artist Xania Monet, created by poet Telisha Jones, has made history by debuting on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart with her song, “How Was I Supposed to Know?,” the first known instance of an AI artist charting on a Billboard radio airplay list. The track – which reached No. 30 on this week’s chart – first gained notoriety as a viral hit on TikTok, while reaching No. 1 on the R&B Digital Song Sales chart and sparking mixed reactions from artists and industry figures, with SZA and Kehlani among the most vocal opponents of the track and AI-based music. “Her song is resonating with the masses. That was our simple formula,” says Romel Murphy, who manages Monet. “Our goal is to continue to grow, continue to connect and hopefully get to No. 1.” Monet’s breakthrough reflects a larger trend of AI-driven acts beginning to shape the evolving music industry, with several of them appearing on the Emerging Artists chart over the last few weeks. (Billboard)