Akon Dragged Over Michael K. Williams Comment

Akon was dragged on social media after making a comment that rich and famous people have it harder than poor people. TMZ asked Akon about Michael K. Williams' death and Akon responded that rich people "struggle more" than poor people. He explained, “The famous and the rich go through more issues than the poor. You know when they say ‘More money, more problems,’ that’s a real thing.” Michael K. Williams passed of a suspected drug overdose this past weekend. He was 54.

One person responded to Akon's comments via Twitter, "Dear Akon, We all grieve equally and it doesn’t matter how much is in your bank account. I am sad over your friend dying by drug overdose but don’t tell poor people they have it better then you do. You live in a bubble of bull crap and poor people struggle more."

Another person wrote, "Huh? Michael K. Williams said part of the reason why he struggled as an adult was growing up around poverty. Akon has been privileged too long." One Twitter user wrote, "I understand. I volunteer myself for receiving all your money @Akon . Let me take away your struggles 🙏🏿."