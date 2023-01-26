Akon Says Men Are Superior To Women

During an interview with The Joe Budden Podcast, Akon said that men are superior to women and can make babies without women. He said that men are physically superior to women and that “men are the kings and the divine of this universe!”

He went on, “Women don’t create life, they support the creation of life. We’re gods, we are the ones that create life. Let me tell you the science of it. A man right now can create life without a woman, but a woman cannot create life without a man.”

He continued, “If I wanted to do it right now, I would shoot my sperm and put it in an incubator and give it nine months, even maybe less with today’s science, and a baby will be born. A woman can’t do that. So men we are the creators of life in actuality.”

Of course, people had a lot to say about Akon's comments. One person tweeted, “It is shocking how many people believe that babies come from sperm and a womb. As if your grandmother didn’t carry half of your DNA months before your mother was born. Sir!”

Another wrote, “Technically all men could die off and women could repopulate the world with the dead mens frozen sperm. He had it backwards, but his ego is apparently blinding him from understanding how things actually work.