Akon’s ‘Wife’ Rozina Negusei To Join ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’

BScott.com has confirmed that one of Akon's wives, Rozina Negusei, is joining season 14 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. TMZ reported this past weekend that Tomeka Thiam, who says that she is legally married to Akon, was joining the show, but she denied the reports.

She wrote via social media, “I promise I am legally married to Kon. I’m a very private person and if there is a fake wife joining the show It’s definitely not his real wife. These wives whoever they are be ALL [cap Emoji]. It’s Definitely not ME! [red heart Emoji]”

Last week, it was reported that Olympic track star Sanya Richards–Ross will also be joining season 14.

Season 14 of RHOA will start shooting next month. It will airing 2022.