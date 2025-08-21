Al Jardine Blasts Beach Boys Bandmate Mike Love Following Brian Wilson’s Funeral: “Mike’s Got Some Serious Megalomania Problems”

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Al Jardine criticized his Beach Boys bandmate Mike Love’s speech at Brian Wilson’s funeral on August 6. “Mike wanted everybody to know that he wrote every single word of ‘Good Vibrations,’” the 82-year-old Jardine said of Love’s post-service address, while adding, “I didn’t feel the compassion, let’s put it that way. Mike’s got some serious megalomania problems.” Jardine contrasted his own speech, which honored Wilson’s brilliance, with Love’s self-centered remarks after the funeral. “I was focusing on Brian, and Mike was more focused on Mike,” Jardine says. “I think that is what it boiled down to.” Love’s representative denied those claims, emphasizing his commitment to uplifting audiences, while preserving the Beach Boys’ legacy and contributing to charitable causes. Brian Wilson, the Beach Boys’ founder, passed away on June 11 at age 82. (People)