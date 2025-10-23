Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” Reaches No. 1 On Billboard’s Adult Contemporary Chart

Alex Warren‘s breakout hit, “Ordinary,” has reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart, following its record-breaking 16-week run atop the Pop Airplay chart, the longest-ever reign on the tally. Additionally, “Ordinary” spent 21 weeks at No. 1 on Adult Pop Airplay, surpassing The Weeknd‘s record for a lead male soloist, trailing only three songs with longer runs atop the chart: Santana’s “Smooth,” featuring Rob Thomas (25 weeks, 1999-2000), Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” (23 weeks, 2023-24) and The Calling’s “Wherever You Will Go” (23 weeks, 2001-02). Warren’s track also dominated the Billboard Hot 100 for 10 weeks earlier this year, and finished at No. 1 on the Songs of the Summer chart. “Ordinary” also becomes the first and only 2025 release to top the Adult Contemporary chart this year, following the multi-week reigns of “Lose Control” by Teddy Swims and “Beautiful Things” by Benson Boone. (Billboard)