Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” Remains No. 1 On Hot 100, While HUNTR/X’s “Golden” Reaches New Peak Of No. 2

Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” spends an eighth consecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, fending off HUNTR/X’s “Golden” from the hit KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack, which jumps two spots to reach a new peak of No. 2. Warren’s album, You’ll Be Alright, Kid, surges to No. 5 on the Billboard 200, becoming his first career Top 10 on the tally, following the release of an expanded edition that includes his chart-topping hit. “Golden,” which features the trio of EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI, reaches No. 1 on the Streaming Songs chart, becoming the first song by an all-woman group to lead the list since it launched in 2013.

Also of note, Morgan Wallen’s former Hot 100 No. 1 hit, “What I Want,” featuring Tate McRae, falls one spot to No. 4, while also making history for the singer-songwriter on the Hot Country Songs chart, where it rules for a 10th week, marking his record-breaking fourth song to reign for 10-plus weeks, surpassing Florida Georgia Line’s three. Elsewhere in the Hot 100 Top 10, Justin Bieber’s “Daisies” drops one slot to No. 3, Wallen’s “Just in Case” holds at No. 5, Ravyn Lenae’s “Love Me Not” moves up one spot to reach a new peak of No. 6, Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” jumps up two places to No. 7, Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” falls two slots to No. 8, Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “Luther” rises two spots to No. 9, and Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ “Die With a Smile” holds at No. 10. (Billboard)