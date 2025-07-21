Alex Warren’s ‘Ordinary’ Tops Hot 100 For Seventh Week, While Justin Bieber’s “Daisies” Debuts At No. 2

Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” notches a seventh total week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, while simultaneously topping the Radio Songs, Digital Song Sales, and Songs of the Summer charts. Meanwhile, two songs are new entries on this week’s Top 10, led by Justin Bieber’s “Daisies,” which debuts at No. 2, while also opening as the week’s most-streamed song. The track is lifted from his surprise new album, Swag, which also premiered at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. This marks Bieber’s 27th career Hot 100 Top 10, tying him with Janet Jackson for the 10th-most in the chart’s history. Ravyn Lenae also claims her first Hot 100 Top 10 hit of her career, as “Love Me Not” jumps five spots to reach No. 7.

In another significant achievement in this week’s Hot 100 Top 10, Teddy Swims’ former chart-topper, “Lose Control,” sticks at No. 9, making history by becoming the first song ever to spend 100 weeks on the Billboard singles chart, while extending his record run of 70 total weeks in the Top 10. The rest of the Top 10 is rounded out by Morgan Wallen’s “What I Want,” featuring Tate McRae, remaining at No. 3, HUNTR/X’s “Golden” moves up two spots to No. 4, Wallen’s “Just in Case” drops one slot to No. 5, Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” falls one place to No. 6, Drake’s “What Did I Miss?” drops six spots to No. 8 after debuting at No. 2 last week, and Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ “Die With a Smile” holds at No. 10. (Billboard)