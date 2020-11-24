Alfonso Ribero Reveals Why He Wasn’t On Set With Janet Hubert During The FPOBA Reunion

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Alfonso Ribero revealed why he left the set during Janet Hubert's part of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion. Many thought that Ribero opted out of the reunion because of his longtime feud with Hubert.

Ribero said, “Unfortunately I had to go shoot that day. All of the social media content and the photographs were taken without me. I literally did my own photo shoot on the couch so they could put me in the group photo. The actual special was filmed in one day, but all the other stuff was done on the other days.”