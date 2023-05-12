Alicia Keys Announces 360 Concert Experience

Alicia Keys will kick off her Keys To The Summer Tour with her first ever “in the round” experience for fans.

She described the 360 stage setup as “a celebration of freedom and self-liberation! It’s going to be colorful, magical and will light up your body, soul and all of your senses!”

The first stop is June 28 in Ft. Lauderdale and will wrap August 2 in Los Angeles. Special opening guests include Libianca and Simi.

Tickets are on sale now.

