Alicia Keys Announces Upcoming Double Album

Alicia Keys has announced that she’s releasing a new double album. She says that Side A will feature “laidback piano vibes” that she produced herself and Side B features an “upbeat, drums & level Up” sound, produced by Mike Will Made-It.

Her most recent album, released last year, was delayed due to the pandemic. This new one is expected to be a sequel-of-sorts to that one.

Posting the news to her socials, she didn’t share a release date for the album, but the title will be Keys.

