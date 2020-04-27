Alicia Keys Debuts New Song ‘Good Job’ As A Tribute To Frontline Workers During Pandemic

PRPhotos.com

Alicia Keys premiered a new song on CNN called “Good Job,” dedicated to all the frontline workers who are stepping up during the coronavirus pandemic.

The tune was originally written months ago to honor the unsung heroes in Keys’ own life, she told CNN. “It has always been such a personal song and such a poignant song,” Alicia explained. “And every time I play it, I want to cry because I’m thinking of my mother, I’m thinking of my grandmother, I’m thinking of friends of mine who can’t make ends meet.”

She added that now the song has taken on a new meaning. “A lot of times people don’t feel like they’re doing a good job. They feel underwater and like there’s never going to be a brighter day,” Alicia says. “Fast forward to now, with where we are now, and it’s almost like the song was written for this and I didn’t know it.”

Keys partnered with CNN to use the song as the theme for a new CNN Heroes campaign in celebration of the ordinary people who’ve emerged as heroes during the Covid-19 crisis. CNN Heroes invites viewers to join the #GoodJobChallenge and say “thank you” to the people whose actions are inspiring them or making the world better, safer and healthier.

Use that hashtag with pictures or a brief video on Instagram posts, or use the new Instagram Stories challenges sticker on your photo or video, and type GoodJobChallenge to join in. CNN will share a collection of these everyday heroes each week on-air and online.