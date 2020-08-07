Alicia Keys Is Launching An Affordable Lifestyle Beauty Brand

Alicia Keys has teamed up with cosmetics company e.l.f. to launch an affordable lifestyle beauty brand, which will be released in 2021. She told People in a statement, “For me beauty is about the soul and the heart and the spirit and what comes through you, comes out of you. And so it’s more than just the surface. It’s a deep conversation about who we are and who we want to be and where we’re going. It’s a passion of mine, a deep passion of mine that has been years in the making.”

According to Allure, the still-untitled brand will offer dermatologist-developed, cruelty-free products that aim to “bring new meaning to beauty by honoring ritual in our daily life and practicing intention in every action.”

After Alicia announced her new beauty line, beauty influencer James Charles criticized Keys, saying,“People who do not wear makeup should not be coming out with makeup brands but that’s just my opinion."

He later apologized after being dragged for shading a black woman. He said, “Yesterday I posted a subtweet about how I thought some celebrities shouldn’t launch makeup lines. It was about @aliciakeys. A few years ago, she announced that she no longer would wear makeup, so I was bothered because many celebrities come into the beauty space as a cash grab without any actual passion and then leave…I’m sorry. It wasn’t my place to gate keep this industry.”