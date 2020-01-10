Alicia Keys, John Legend To Honor Prince At Grammy Tribute Concert

Nancy Bundt

Alicia Keys, John Legend, Foo Fighters and more are set to honor the late Prince during a Grammy tribute concert. Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince will be held January 28th – two days after the Grammys – at the Los Angeles Convention Center and will be broadcast in April.

Usher, Common, Beck, H.E.R., Chris Martin of Coldplay, Earth, Wind & Fire, Gary Clark Jr., St. Vincent and Juanes are also set to perform alongside Prince collaborators Morris Day and the Time, his former band The Revolution and Susanna Hoffs of The Bangles. Sheila E. will serve as the musical director alongside Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis. Tickets are on sale now.

Prince died at the age of 57 in April 21, 2016, from a fatal dose of fentanyl, a powerful painkiller.