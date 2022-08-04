Home » R&B News » Alicia Keys Kicks Off North American Leg Of World Tour

Alicia Keys Kicks Off North American Leg Of World Tour

After three months of a sold-out European arena tour, Alicia Keys is now in the U.S. North Carolina got the first performance in America of The Alicia + Keys World Tour with a sold-out show in Charlotte.

Following the concert, Keys said, “My spirit has been calling me to bring us all closer together. Tonight is exactly what touring should feel like after we’ve all been disconnected for so long. I’m deeply thankful to Charlotte for a magical night.”

The tour features all-new custom designed staging, lighting, and costuming.

The 15-time Grammy Award winner will play 29 concerts in the states and will perform multiple nights in some cities.

