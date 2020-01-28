Alicia Keys Opens Up About Hosting The 2020 Grammys

PRPhotos.com

Alicia Keys has revealed that hosting the 2020 Grammy Awards hours after the death of Kobe Bryant was hard, but she got through it!

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, She said, “This was a really hard night, and that’s why I think it was a roller coaster. It was painful, it’s painful right now. We lost a beloved, beloved hero to all of us. A person who is like a true example of brilliance and excellence.”

She continued, “It’s not easy to go forward with all of that weight. But I think that the energy that he always brought and that fighting spirit is what brought us through tonight.”

Alicia opened the show with a performance of “It's So Hard To Say Goodbye To Yesterday” with Boyz II Men.